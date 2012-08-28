United Continental operations hit by network outage

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Aug 28 United Continental Holdings on Tuesday said a network outage was hampering its website and airport functions.
"We are working to resolve the issue and minimize any impact to our operations," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. No other information was immediately available about the outage.
United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion stock deal in 2010, creating the world's largest air carrier. The merged company has struggled to integrate operations smoothly.
The company recorded a charge of $206 million in the second quarter due to costs for systems integration and training, severance packages for voluntary retirements and employee relocation.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.