United Continental says unit revenue higher than expected in Q2

July 9 United Continental Holdings on Wednesday said an important revenue measure rose more than expected in the second quarter because of better results in the United States and Asia.

The airline carrier said in an investor update that consolidated unit revenue, also known as passenger revenue per available seat mile, rose about 3.5 percent from the 2013 second quarter. In April, United had forecast growth of 1 percent to 3 percent in this measure.

United, which is taking cost-cutting steps that include closing a Cleveland hub and outsourcing some jobs, also said its cost per seat mile would be about flat compared with the year-earlier second quarter, excluding fuel, profit-sharing and other items.

In April, the airline had said that expense could rise as much as 2.25 percent in the three months that ended in June.

