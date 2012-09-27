UPDATE 2-United Continental sees 1-2 pct fall in 3rd-qtr traffic

Sept 27 United Continental Holdings Inc, parent of United Airlines, said it expects to report a 1 percent to 2 percent fall in passenger revenue for the current quarter ending Sunday.

The estimate from the world's largest airline comes just weeks after it cut its capacity outlook for the rest of the year, citing a slowing U.S. economy and rising fuel costs.

Total consolidated capacity fell about 1.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the company said.

The estimated drop in consolidated passenger revenue compares with a rise of 9.2 percent in the year-earlier quarter.

Capacity on domestic routes is down about 1.7 percent, while international capacity is down about 1.0 percent, United Continental said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion all-stock deal in 2010 as the airline industry was in the throes of dealing with soaring fuel costs and overcapacity.

The integration has not gone as smoothly as hoped, however.

Over the past two years, U.S. airlines have merged, reduced flights and piled on charges for baggage and food to try to boost earnings.

High fuel costs remain a concern as the travel industry enters its typical autumn slowdown.

United estimated its consolidated fuel price, including the impact of cash-settled hedges, at $3.18 per gallon for the quarter.

The company said it expects to end the quarter with $6.6 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

United Continental's shares, which have shed 16 percent of their value in the last three months, were down 3 percent at $19.54 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.