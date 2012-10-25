版本:
United Continental posts lower quarterly net profit

Oct 25 United Continental Holdings Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue fell and operating expenses rose.

The world's biggest carrier, formed when United bought Continental Airlines in 2010, had net income of $6 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $653 million, or $1.69 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was $1.35 a share.

