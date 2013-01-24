版本:
United Continental posts bigger quarterly loss

Jan 24 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, hobbled by higher costs, lower revenue and charges.

The world's largest carrier said the quarterly net loss widened to $620 million, or $1.87 a share, from $138 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $8.7 billion.
