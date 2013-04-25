UPDATE 1-United Continental posts loss smaller than estimates

April 25 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a smaller than expected quarterly loss on Thursday, as the world's largest carrier was helped somewhat by lower fuel prices and higher passenger revenue.

The airline has been working to woo back customers who turned to rivals after technology glitches hurt customer service, while handling problems like the grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

A recent study by Airline Quality Rating (AQR), which ranks airlines based on U.S. Department of Transportation figures, said United did the worst job of flying customers in 2012, with the highest complaint rates.

For the first quarter the airline company lost $417 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $8.7 billion. After adjusting for merger-related and other charges, the airline lost 98 cents for each share. Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of $1.10 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last year, the company lost $448 million or $1.36 per share, on revenue of $8.6 billion.

Expenses from aircraft fuel fell 5.5 percent during the quarter, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at $31.34 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.