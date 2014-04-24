版本:
United Continental posts wider quarterly loss

April 24 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as expenses increased and revenue fell, hurt by flight cancellations because of winter storms.

The loss increased to $609 million, or $1.66 a share, from $417 million, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
