UPDATE 1-United Continental posts wider loss as revenue weakens

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* First quarter adjusted loss $1.33/shr vs estimate loss $1.35/shr
* Unit revenue, yield fall (Adds estimates comparison)
April 24 United Continental Holdings Inc posted a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as expenses increased and revenue fell, hurt in part by flight cancellations tied to winter storms.
The first-quarter loss came to $609 million, or $1.66 a share, compared with $417 million, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items including merger integration and severance costs, the loss was $1.33 a share, compared with a loss of $1.35 a share expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue fell 0.3 percent to about $8.7 billion, but operating expenses rose 0.7 percent to just over $9 billion. Though fuel costs fell 4.0 percent, expenses tied to salaries and airport landing fees rose.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important airline measure, fell 2.0 percent to 12.91 cents. Average yield, a measure of the average fare paid per mile flown, fell 2.0 percent to 15.92 cents. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.