United Continental swings to fourth-quarter profit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
CHICAGO Jan 23 United Continental Holdings Inc swung to a quarterly profit on strong results in December, lower fuel costs and higher fares, it said on Thursday.
The parent of United Airlines earned $298 million in the fourth quarter, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $190 million, or 58 cents, last year. United Continental is the No. 2 U.S. airline after the newly formed American Airlines Group Inc.
Revenue for the Chicago-based United Continental rose 7 percent to $9.3 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $49.18 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks