United, Air China expand code-share flights

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 2 United Airlines said on Tuesday it had expanded its code-sharing cooperation with Air China Ltd to cover another 22 routes in the Chinese and U.S. markets, intensifying competition among U.S. carriers for travelers to Asia.
Effective immediately, United will code-share on 10 additional domestic routes in China on Air China-operated flights, while Air China will code-share on 12 more U.S. domestic routes on United-operated flights.
With the latest arrangement, the airlines will now code-share on 110 routes. (prn.to/1FSd4Mr)
Among U.S. airlines, United Airlines currently serves the greatest number of destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, with 31 destinations, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc, with 17.
The numbers do not include code-share arrangements. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.