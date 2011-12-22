CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-United Continental sees Q4 unit revenue gain

* Sees Q4 PRASM up 8.5-9.5 pct
* Sees Q4 domestic ASM down 4.8 pct
* Sees Q4 capex of about $205 mln
Dec 22 United Continental Holdings
, the parent of United Airlines, said it expects
fourth-quarter passenger revenue per available seat miles to
increase 8.5-9.5 percent.
The world's largest airline, formed last year from a merger
of United Airlines and Continental Airlines, said in a
regulatory filing that its combined consolidated capacity will
likely fall 4.8 percent for the quarter.
The company sees fourth-quarter cargo and other revenue of
$1.04-$1.08 billion. It sees capital expenditures of about $205
million.
The company also announced a $500 million credit facility
due Jan. 30, 2015.
United Continental's shares closed at $20.26 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.