United Express plane skids off runway in Ottawa

* Flight was coming in from Chicago

* Right wing of plane appears damaged - witness

By Jeffrey Hodgson

TORONTO, Sept 4 A United Express plane carrying 44 passengers from Chicago skidded off the runway while landing in Ottawa, although there appeared to be no injuries, a fire department official said on Sunday.

All the passengers and three crew left the plane and were taken to the airport terminal on a city bus, said Marc Messier, a spokesman for Ottawa Fire Services.

"When we arrived, they were pretty much all off the plane," he said, adding none of the passengers immediately requested medical attention.

Emergency crews sprayed foam on a large amount of fuel that had leaked from the plane, an Embraer ERJ 145, he said.

A Reuters photographer at the airport said the plane, still surrounded by emergency vehicles, was sitting off the runway and appeared to have a damaged right wing.

United Express flights are operated by various regional carriers working with United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).

A United spokesman said in an e-mail that Trans States Airlines, the operating carrier, would issue a statement shortly. (Additional reporting by Chris Wattie in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)