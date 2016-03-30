AIG mortgage insurance unit files for IPO of up to $100 mln

March 30 AIG's mortgage insurance unit,
United Guaranty Corp, filed for an initial public offering of up
to $100 million with U.S. regulators, as part of a previously
announced move to spin off the business.
AIG announced in January it would spin off the unit in an
attempt to overhaul its operational structure in the face of
pressure from investor Carl Icahn that the insurer split into
three parts. AIG had said it would sell up to a
19.9 percent stake in United Guaranty.
In February, AIG said it would add Icahn representative and
billionaire John Paulson to its board, averting a boardroom
fight.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among those underwriting
the IPO, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1qkezjp)
United Guaranty plans to list its shares on the NYSE.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)