UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth CEO expects 2016 growth as reform law effects wane

Dec 2 UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief
Executive Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that as the effects of
the national healthcare reform law diminish in 2016, the health
insurer expects its pace of growth to be above 2015 and to
accelerate from there.
Hemsley told analysts and investors he expects 2015 earnings
to be near the top of the company's forecast range, which is $6
to $6.25 per share.
In 2014, lower payments to insurers for Medicare Advantage
plans and new taxes that insurers must pay under the Affordable
Care Act, often called Obamacare, cut into after-tax operating
profit by $400 million, UnitedHealth said. That figure takes
into account some offset from the positive effects of Medicaid
expansion, it said. In 2013, the effects of the ACA cost the
company $1 billion.
"By 2016, these impacts are far less significant,"
UnitedHealth's chief financial officer, Daniel Schumacher, said
in a webcast of the same meeting. "We expect to grow faster in
2016 and beyond."
UnitedHealth shares were up 0.4 percent at $99.42 late on
Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; editing by Franklin
Paul and Matthew Lewis)