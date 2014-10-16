版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 21:21 BJT

UnitedHealth says expects medical costs to remain low

Oct 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Thursday that medical costs were lower than it anticipated during the third quarter and that it expects spending on healthcare to be at the low end of its expectations in 2015.

UnitedHealth executives, speaking during a conference call, also said that the customers that signed up through the new Obamacare exchanges were using services at the rate the company expected. It expects that business to be profitable in 2015.

UnitedHealth plans to offer plans in two dozen states in 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)
