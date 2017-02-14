Billionaire Bueno, UnitedHealth's Latin America chairman, dies

SAO PAULO Feb 14 Brazilian billionaire Edson de
Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that
became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin
America, died on Tuesday.
In a statement, UnitedHealth said Bueno, 73, had a
heart attack earlier in the day in Buzios, a beach resort in Rio
de Janeiro state. Bueno, a physician, had sold Amil
Participações SA, the company he founded almost four decades
ago, to UnitedHealth for $4.9 billion in 2010.
Bueno held the post of chief executive officer of Amil and a
series of medical industry leadership roles. He was currently
UnitedHealth's chairman for Latin America and the largest
individual shareholder in the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company.
According to Forbes Magazine, Bueno was worth $3.1 billion
as of February, making him Brazil's richest healthcare industry
figure.
Bueno has been singled out as one of Brazil's most prominent
self-made businessmen, with a penchant for acquisitions in
medical services, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories. He
started working as a shoeshiner at age 10, and studied and
worked simultaneously until becoming a surgeon.
He founded Amil in the 1970s with his then-wife, Dulce
Pugliese, with whom he also invested in Diagnósticos da America
SA, one of Brazil's biggest listed laboratories.
He was currently divorced, according to several local media
reports.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Bill Trott)