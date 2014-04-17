BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees government funding cuts to private Medicare at 3 percent to 3.5 percent

April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * Says government funding cuts to private medicare are 3 percent to 3.5 percent

in 2015 * Says will work through and try to mitigate medicare cuts in 2015 * Says hepatitis c costs are a "multiple" of what it had expected for Q1 * Says hepatitis c patient volume may moderate after pent-up demand starts to

wear off * Says working with state medicaid agencies on unexpected hepatitis c costs and

expects to be reimbursed * Says competitor pricing in New York small business plans is not sustainable,

plans to speak to state regulator * Says has a "bias" to increase role on obamacare exchanges in 2015 * Says obamacare enrollment figures and high percentage of "silver" plans are

positive factors