BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees government funding cuts to private Medicare at 3 percent to 3.5 percent

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * Says government funding cuts to private medicare are 3 percent to 3.5 percent
in 2015 * Says will work through and try to mitigate medicare cuts in 2015 * Says hepatitis c costs are a "multiple" of what it had expected for Q1 * Says hepatitis c patient volume may moderate after pent-up demand starts to
wear off * Says working with state medicaid agencies on unexpected hepatitis c costs and
expects to be reimbursed * Says competitor pricing in New York small business plans is not sustainable,
plans to speak to state regulator * Says has a "bias" to increase role on obamacare exchanges in 2015 * Says obamacare enrollment figures and high percentage of "silver" plans are
positive factors
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: