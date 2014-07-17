BRIEF-UnitedHealth vows to become major player in Obamacare exchanges, with 25 in 2015

July 17 UnitedHealth Group:
* Unitedhealth says in conference call that company
will advance its participation in
insurance exchanges in a measured way
* Unitedhealth CEO says second quarter reimbursements for
gilead's
sovaldi hepatitis c drug were within revised expecations
* Unitedhealth says has strong controls over appropriate use of
sovaldi, other
drugs
* Unitedhealth says plans to become major player in insurance
exchanges under
affordable care act, take a "large part" of that business
* Unitedhealth says more than 75 percent of eventual market
from exchanges has
yet to emerge
* Unitedhealth says expects to soon participate in as many as
two dozen state
exchanges under obamacare, consistent with its earlier
expectations
* Unitedhealth says after entering as many as two dozen
exchanges next year,
expects to steadily move into new markets