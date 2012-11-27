BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees 2013 share repurchases of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion - slides

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
Nov 27 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * Sees 2013 share repurchases of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion versus 2012 of
$3.1 billion - slides * Sees 2013 capital spending of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion versus 2012 of $1.1
billion - slides * Sees 2013 operating cost ratio of 15.9 percent versus 2012 of 15.7 percent -
slides * Sees 2013 operating earnings of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion versus 2012 of
$9.2 billion - slides
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders