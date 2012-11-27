版本:
BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees 2013 share repurchases of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion - slides

Nov 27 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * Sees 2013 share repurchases of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion versus 2012 of

$3.1 billion - slides * Sees 2013 capital spending of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion versus 2012 of $1.1

billion - slides * Sees 2013 operating cost ratio of 15.9 percent versus 2012 of 15.7 percent -

slides * Sees 2013 operating earnings of $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion versus 2012 of

$9.2 billion - slides

