UPDATE 4-UnitedHealth sees pressures even as profit beats

* Q2 EPS $1.27 vs $1.19 Wall St view
* Sees FY EPS $4.90-$5.00 vs Street view $4.99
* First insurer to report since court ruling on health law
* Shares fall 3.7 percent
By Lewis Krauskopf
July 19 Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc
on Thursday signaled that pressures on its health plans would
not ease anytime soon as the government reins in reimbursement
for Medicaid and Medicare and tough competition persists among
plans serving employers.
Shares of the largest health insurer by market value fell
more than 3 percent after the comments to Wall Street,
overshadowing UnitedHealth's higher-than-expected 6 percent rise
in quarterly earnings and raised full-year profit forecast.
It was the first report from a health insurer since the U.S.
Supreme Court late last month upheld President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, which more tightly regulates the industry and
adds new fees while also adding millions of potential new
customers by expanding coverage to the uninsured.
Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley told analysts on a
conference call that there "continues to be more downward than
upward pressure across the healthcare landscape."
"We expect this environment to prevail for some time, due to
the employment malaise and imminent regulatory changes," he
said.
Hemsley pointed to fiscal constraints on state governments
that will squeeze Medicaid plans for the poor and federal
government changes to the Medicare Advantage program will hurt
reimbursement rates. Executives on the call also raised concerns
about aggressive competition among plans serving employers.
Shares of rivals WellPoint Inc and Aetna Inc
each were down about 2 percent.
UnitedHealth's commentary contrasted with what analysts
roundly praised as strong second-quarter quarter results from
the company, which is considered a bellwether because of its
size and diversity of health plans.
"If you called me yesterday and said, 'Here is what they
were going to do; what do you think?', I would have been dancing
in the halls because it was about as good a quarter as I could
have expected," said Thrivent Investment Management analyst
David Heupel.
UnitedHealth shares tend to trade down on days when the
company reports earnings, Heupel and other analysts said.
The company also has outperformed its rivals this year, and
before Thursday traded at a more than 35 percent premium to
WellPoint and Aetna, so investors may have been looking for more
to support the valuation.
Investors have also been wary about the industry after a
spotty first-quarter earnings season in which several top
companies - though not UnitedHealth - reported profits short of
analysts' estimates.
ENROLLMENT GAINS
UnitedHealth's second-quarter net income rose to $1.34
billion, or $1.27 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.16 per
share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a profit of
$1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew 8 percent to $27.3 billion.
Enrollment in UnitedHealth's plans stood at nearly 35.9
million at the end of June, up about 5 percent. Enrollment
increased in its Medicare and Medicaid plans as well as its
fee-based plans for employers for which it administers services.
Investors have been encouraged by UnitedHealth's broad range
of health plans, including its big business in Medicaid and
Medicare, and a diverse profit stream from other healthcare
service offerings, such as pharmacy benefits and data and
analytics products.
In the quarter, the company spent 81.3 percent of its
premiums on medical claims, compared with 81.4 percent a year
ago. That was a touch lower than the 81.8 percent expected by
Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa.
Americans' low use of healthcare services has proved to be a
boon for health insurers over the past two years by reducing
their medical claim costs and increasing profits. But investors
have been bracing for utilization to start rising again.
UnitedHealth forecast full-year earnings of $4.90 to $5.00
per share, higher than its previous outlook of $4.80 to $4.95.
Analysts were expecting $4.99.
This was the second time the company boosted its 2012
forecast.
UnitedHealth expects revenue of $110 billion for 2012.
The company's shares were down 3.7 percent at $54.25 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. For the year,
they are up 7 percent compared with a 1 percent decline in the
S&P Health Care index of large insurers.