UPDATE 2-UnitedHealth backs Gilead's Harvoni as preferred hepatitis C treatment

(Adds background on other insurers)
By Caroline Humer
Jan 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, on Wednesday backed Gilead Sciences
Inc's Harvoni as the preferred hepatitis C treatment on
its 2015 commercial drug coverage list, another victory for
Gilead over competitor AbbVie Inc.
Gilead and AbbVie have been battling for hepatitis C market
share since the approval in December for an AbbVie drug that
challenges Gilead's blockbusters. Insurers and pharmacy benefit
managers have been striking deals for preferred or exclusive
status in exchange for discounts for 2015.
UnitedHealth's drug coverage list, which is effective Feb.
1, applies to all of the company's commercial, fully insured
customers who use its Optum RX pharmacy benefit manager and
self-insured customers such as large employers who follow the
drug list.
The update to the formulary, available on the company's
website, also applies to its Medicaid, Medicare and military
contracts.
"We are constantly working to deliver value and manage costs
for customers and consumers throughout our business,"
UnitedHealth spokesman Tyler Mason said in a statement.
Gilead declined to comment.
Gilead set off a firestorm last year when it launched a
breakthrough treatment for hepatitis C called Sovaldi that
carries an $84,000-per-treatment price tag.
Insurers, including UnitedHealth, were taken by surprise by
its cost and called it out as an unexpected hit to profits last
year.
Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager, pushed
back against the price of Sovaldi and Gilead's follow-up drug
Harvoni, which has a list price of $93,400. It backed AbbVie's
Viekira Pak, saying it had gotten a significant discount.
Analysts and investors say the treatments are being
discounted by at least 30 percent. The companies have declined
to comment.
UnitedHealth is the last of the top three U.S. insurers to
strike a deal with either Gilead or AbbVie. Reuters reported two
weeks ago that Aetna Inc had backed Gilead, as have
Anthem Inc and Humana Inc. Pharmacy benefit
manager CVS Health also went with Gilead while smaller
competitor Prime Therapeutics kept both on its list.
The state of Missouri earlier this week said it had selected
AbbVie's Viekira Pak for Medicaid patients who meet certain
criteria, and said the agreement would reduce treatment costs by
30 to 40 percent.
UnitedHealth has 45 million medical customers. Of those, 18
million are employed by companies that are self-insured and use
UnitedHealth to administer their plan benefits; not all those
employers follow UnitedHealth's commercial drug guideline or use
UnitedHealth for their drug benefits.
Gilead shares, which closed down 2.5 percent at $102.45,
were trading slightly higher in after-hours activity at $103.11.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Additional reporting by Bill
Berkrot; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler)