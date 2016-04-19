版本:
Health insurer UnitedHealth reports higher profit

April 19 Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by strength in its Optum business which offers healthcare services and drug benefit plans.

Net earnings attributable to company's shareholders rose to $1.61 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.41 billion or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $44.53 billion from $35.76 billion.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

