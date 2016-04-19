Health insurer UnitedHealth reports higher profit

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by strength in its Optum business which offers healthcare services and drug benefit plans.
Net earnings attributable to company's shareholders rose to $1.61 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.41 billion or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $44.53 billion from $35.76 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.