UnitedHealth nudges up 2012 view on XLHealth deal

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 UnitedHealth Group Inc nudged up its 2012 profit view on Thursday after closing its acquisition of privately held Medicare specialist XLHealth Corp.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value now sees 2012 earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, up from $4.55 to $4.75. Analysts were anticipating $4.79, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of UnitedHealth fell last month after the company backed its forecast that was below Wall Street's target.
The XLHealth acquisition is expected to add about $2 billion in revenue, and with its 117,000 members, will bring UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage membership up to 2.5 million.
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd