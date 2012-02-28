UnitedHealth to buy two Florida health plans

Feb 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc
plans to buy two Florida health plans to increase its U.S.
market-leading position in providing Medicare plans for the
elderly.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value is buying
Preferred Care Partners and Medica HealthCare Plans, which
operate in the central and southern regions of the state. Both
companies are privately held, and UnitedHealth did not announce
financial terms of the separate deals.
Miami-based Preferred Care serves about 50,000 Medicare
Advantage members, as well as 5,000 members in Medicaid plans
for low-income citizens. Preferred Care also operates six
primary care centers.
Coral Gables-based Medica has about 35,000 Medicare
Advantage members and 7,200 Medicaid beneficiaries, and runs two
medical centers. UnitedHealth expects the deals to close later
this year.
Health insurers have been seeking to boost their Medicare
operations as the post-war baby boom generation becomes eligible
for the government program, swelling its ranks.