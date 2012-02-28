UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth to buy two Florida health plans

* Boosts company's leading Medicare Advantage position
* Buying Preferred Care Partners, Medica HealthCare Plans
* Shares little changed
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 28 UnitedHealth Group Inc
plans to buy two Florida health plans to increase its U.S.
market-leading position in providing Medicare plans for the
elderly.
Health insurers have been striking deals to boost their
Medicare operations as the baby boom generation born after World
War II becomes eligible for the government program, swelling its
ranks.
UnitedHealth's acquisitions fortify its strong position in
Florida, where about 10 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries
live, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value is buying
Preferred Care Partners and Medica HealthCare Plans, which
operate in the central and southern regions of the state. Both
companies are privately held, and UnitedHealth did not announce
financial terms of the separate deals.
Miami-based Preferred Care serves about 50,000 Medicare
Advantage members, as well as 5,000 members in Medicaid plans
for low-income citizens. Preferred Care also operates six
primary care centers.
Coral Gables-based Medica has about 35,000 Medicare
Advantage members and 7,200 Medicaid beneficiaries, and runs two
medical centers.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg estimated the
two Florida plans generate combined annual revenue of $1.3
billion to $1.5 billion. UnitedHealth reported $101.9 billion in
revenue for last year.
Goldman's Borsch said UnitedHealth will have 27 percent of
Florida's Medicare Advantage market after the deals close, which
is expected later this year.
"The acquisitions further the pattern of industry
consolidation as health reform increases current and expected
economies of scale," Borsch said in a research note.
UnitedHealth shares were up 4 cents at $55.77 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.