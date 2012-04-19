UnitedHealth raises outlook as profit rises

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
April 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday helped by an increase in membership across its health plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings outlook.
First-quarter net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.31 per share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.