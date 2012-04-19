版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 18:09 BJT

UnitedHealth raises outlook as profit rises

April 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday helped by an increase in membership across its health plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings outlook.

First-quarter net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.31 per share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐