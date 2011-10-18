UPDATE 4-UnitedHealth cautious on outlook; shares fall

* CEO cites "considerable" challenges for next year
* Points to modest increases in some healthcare use
* Q3 EPS $1.17 vs $1.12 Wall Street estimate
* Sees FY EPS $4.40-$4.45; Wall Street view $4.37
* Shares fall as much as 8 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) struck a
cautious tone for its financial results for next year and
pointed to some modest increases in use of healthcare services
that could increase claim costs, and its shares fell as much as
8 percent.
Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley cited
"considerable" challenges, including a weak broader economy and
price competition in some markets, overshadowing UnitedHealth's
increased 2011 forecast and higher-than-expected third-quarter
profit.
Such caution is enough to give investors reason to sell
given the overall stock market volatility, Susquehanna
Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said.
"Management offered a fairly cautious tone about 2012,"
Rigg said. "People are just skittish. Caution bothers people."
The largest health insurer by market value also said
quarterly results were held back by rebates under the new U.S.
healthcare overhaul law. The law requires insurers to make
payments if their claim costs fail to reach a certain
percentage of premium revenue.
Hemsley said UnitedHealth expects earnings per share to
rise next year, but the company did not provide a specific
forecast. It is expected to give more detail at an investor
conference next month.
Analysts have been expecting a roughly 9 percent increase
in earnings per share next year, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"The challenges are considerable, and it is a difficult
environment," Hemsley told analysts on a conference call.
UnitedHealth's third-quarter net earnings were $1.27
billion, compared with nearly $1.28 billion a year earlier. Net
earnings per share rose to $1.17 from $1.14 as the number of
outstanding shares declined.
Analysts on average expected $1.12 per share.
Revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $25.3 billion, about $150
million below the analysts' average estimate.
MORE NORMAL UTILIZATION?
Health insurers have benefited from Americans avoiding
procedures and doctor visits during the weak economy, a trend
that has kept claim costs low and boosted their financial
results. Health insurer shares have easily outperformed the
broader market this year.
UnitedHealth said it saw modest increases in the quarter in
outpatient hospital and physician office visits, although it
noted that overall medical cost trends remained moderate
compared with historical levels.
The company projected use of medical services would trend
toward more normal historical levels in the fourth quarter and
into next year.
That conflicts with other reports that Americans are
continuing to put off care, including procedures involving
medical devices such as hip replacements, as the economy
struggles to avoid a recession. [ID:nN1E79G1YE]
UnitedHealth's enrollment stood at nearly 34.4 million at
the end of the quarter, up about 1.7 million from a year
earlier.
The company reported increases in its commercial plans
serving employers, as well as in its Medicare plans for the
elderly and Medicaid plans for the poor.
UnitedHealth spent 80.7 percent of its premium revenue on
medical claims, less than the 81.6 percent expected by Goldman
Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch. The ratio is an important gauge
of insurers' profitability.
Revenue at the company's Optum services business rose 22
percent to $7.2 billion, due in part to acquisitions as the
company diversifies beyond insurance.
Profit fell 17 percent to $114 million in the OptumRx
pharmacy benefits unit, hurt by investments to expand the
business.
UnitedHealth is bringing in-house the roughly $11 billion
drug benefits business that it had previously outsourced to
Medco Health Solutions Inc. MHS.N The company expects the
transition to add more than 12 million pharmacy members in
2013.
UnitedHealth forecast 2011 net earnings of $4.40 to $4.45
per share, up from a July outlook of $4.15 to $4.25. Analysts
have been looking for $4.37.
The company expects 2001 revenue to exceed $101 billion.
Analysts are looking for $101.5 billion.
UnitedHealth shares were down 4.7 percent at $44.43 late on
Tuesday morning, off an earlier low at $42.86. Through Monday,
UnitedHealth shares had risen 29 percent this year. The
Standard & Poor's Managed Healthcare index of large insurers
had risen 24 percent over that time, while the broader S&P 500
index .SPX had fallen 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Matthew Lewis)