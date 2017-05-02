版本:
U.S. sues UnitedHealth, accuses company of false claims

May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated risk adjustment payments based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, came after the Justice Department in February intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former UnitedHealth executive. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
