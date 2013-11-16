UnitedHealth drops thousands of doctors from insurance plans -WSJ

Nov 15 UnitedHealth Group dropped
thousands of doctors from its networks in recent weeks, leaving
many elderly patients unsure whether they need to switch plans
to continue seeing their doctors, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday.
The insurer said in October that underfunding of Medicare
Advantage plans for the elderly could not be fully offset by the
company's other healthcare business. The company also reported
spending more healthcare premiums on medical claims in the third
quarter, due mainly to government cuts to payments for Medicare
Advantage services.
The Journal report said that doctors in at least 10 states
were notified of being laid off the plans, some citing
"significant changes and pressures in the healthcare
environment." According to the notices, the terminations can be
appealed within 30 days.
Tyler Mason, a UnitedHealth spokesperson, was not
immediately available for comment when reached by Reuters.
The insurer told the WSJ that its provider networks were
always changing and that it expected its Medicare Advantage
network to be 85 percent to 90 percent of its current size by
the end of 2014.
UnitedHealth is participating in about a dozen new state
insurance markets that launched on Oct. 1 to offer subsidized
health coverage under President Barack Obama's healthcare
overhaul.
The insurer said previously it planned to withdraw from some
markets in 2014 because of the government funding cuts.
Another top health insurer, Aetna Inc, also warned
in October that it expected slowing growth in 2014 in its
Medicare Advantage plans.