UnitedHealth wins US military deal worth up to $20.46 bln

WASHINGTON, March 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, has won a contract to provide managed care support to the U.S. military's TRICARE health care program that is valued at up to $20.64 billion over the next six years, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

It said the contract included a base period of about 10 months and five one-year options, and covered management of provider networks and referrals, medical management, enrollment, claims processing, customer service and access to data.

The goal, the Pentagon said in announcing the contract award, was to provide "beneficiary satisfaction at the highest level possible through the delivery of world-class health care."

