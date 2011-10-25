UnitedHealth to make New York rate filings public

Oct 25 Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) has agreed to make public its filings that seek premium rate increases in New York state, dropping previous objections, the state government announced on Tuesday.

A state law passed last year required insurers to seek prior approval of the Department of Financial Services for certain rate increases.

Department Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky determined in September that the filings should be disclosed to the public, prompting formal objections by UnitedHealth and nine other insurers.

UnitedHealth has formally withdrawn its objections as part of an agreement with the department, Lawsky's office said.

"It's absolutely essential for the public to know the basis for proposed rate increases -- these filings should not be treated like classified material that only a select few may know," Lawsky said in a statement, adding that he hoped that the other insurers would follow UnitedHealth.

Premium rate increases are under increasing scrutiny by state regulators throughout the United States, as well as federal authorities, in the wake of last year's healthcare overhaul.

UnitedHealth, which is also the country's largest health insurer by market value, sells plans in New York under the UnitedHealthcare, Oxford and Health Net names.

UnitedHealth said it was glad to have reached agreement with the department.

"We believe consumers need to understand the elements that are driving increased health care costs -- and as a result, their premiums -- and our mutually agreed-upon decision will provide consumers with access to more detailed health information," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)