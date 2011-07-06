UPDATE 2-UnitedHealth changes leader of services business

* Renfro to be CEO of Optum division

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, July 6 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) named Larry Renfro to head its Optum services business on Wednesday, replacing Mike Mikan who is leaving to lead a private equity fund.

Renfro joined UnitedHealth in January 2009, and has overseen the company's government-sponsored Medicare and Medicaid plans, where the company is one of the biggest providers. He previously was a senior executive at Fidelity Investments.

Mikan, who had also earlier served as UnitedHealth's chief financial officer, was a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley, according to Barclays Capital analyst Joshua Raskin.

"The main negative here is not that there was a surprise change in management, but rather the loss of one of the strongest managers at the company," Raskin said in a research note, adding that he suspected that Mikan found a better opportunity in private equity.

UnitedHealth in April unified its services businesses under the Optum banner, while its health benefit plans are under its UnitedHealthcare brand.

Optum includes businesses such as pharmacy benefits, wellness and mental health programs, and data analysis that employ more than 30,000 people. In 2010, the businesses posted combined revenue of $25 billion, or about 27 percent of UnitedHealth's total revenue.

Hemsley has said he wants the company's services businesses to eventually comprise 30 percent to 40 percent of total company revenues, and the company has been making acquisitions in the area.

Its OptumRx business is making a greater push into the pharmacy benefits market, threatening the dominance of the three largest companies that help negotiate drug pricing. [ID:nN10176856]

UnitedHealth shares were up 4 cents at $52.87 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Derek Caney)