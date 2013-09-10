UnitedHealth recalls prescription records software due to glitch

Sept 10 UnitedHealth Group Inc recalled
software used to manage emergency department electronic health
records in 22 states after discovering a bug that caused the
program to lose some doctors' notes on patient prescriptions.
UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer, has a health
information and technology consulting division called Optum that
makes this and other software used to manage electronic health
records.
The recall of the Picis ED PulseCheck software began in June
after the company notified customers of the problem, in which
the software failed to display notes that doctors had entered
manually rather than through a drop-down menu. An update to the
program fixing the glitch was issued to customers shortly
thereafter, and no adverse results were reported, UnitedHealth
spokesman Kyle Christensen said.
UnitedHealth reported the problem to the Food and Drug
Administration. The recall, which affected the software at 35
emergency care settings, was made public in a regulatory
document posted on the agency's web site on July 29 and was
first reported by Bloomberg News this week.