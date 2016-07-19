UnitedHealth CEO says 2017 Obamacare exchanges exposure limited

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
NEW YORK, July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that he does not see meaningful losses for the individual exchange business created under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act next year.
"We do not expect any meaningful financial exposure on 2017 business from the three or fewer exchange markets where we currently plan to remain," Hemsley said on a conference call with analysts to discuss its second-quarter financial results.
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.