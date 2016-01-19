UnitedHealth says 2016 is off to a strong start

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer and the first to report earnings results for the fourth quarter, said on Tuesday that the year is off to a strong start and is "considerably stronger" than 2015.
UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley also stuck by the company's November statements that the individual exchange business may be costing it too much money to be sustainable, saying that it will decide by mid-year "to what, if any" extent it would offer 2017 products. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.