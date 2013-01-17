UPDATE 5-UnitedHealth Q4 profit slips, but revenue rises

* Results in line with analyst expectations
By Caroline Humer
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, reported a slight drop in
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as medical costs rose, but
revenue increased more than 11 percent, helped by growth in its
Medicare, care management, technology and international
businesses.
The company outlined for the first time its plans to
participate in the new health exchanges that will be established
under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which are expected to add
millions to the ranks of the insured. Enrollment starts Oct. 1
for coverage beginning in 2014.
The company said it expects to start by participating in 10
to 25 exchanges, perhaps more, though it has no firm commitment
to that range.
"We will only participate in exchanges that we assess to be
fair, commercially sustainable, and provide a reasonable return
on the capital they will require," the company's chief
executive, Stephen Hemsley, told analysts on a conference call.
The government-subsidized exchanges will offer insurance
plans sold by private insurers such as UnitedHealth. So far 17
states and the District of Columbia have received conditional
approval to establish their own exchanges.
Hemsley said he is skeptical that robust exchanges, whether
state-based or federal, will be enrolling large numbers of
individuals or groups as soon as enrollment begins.
"Our sense is that the initial consumer and small business
response may be modest," he said. However, he added, "we are
committed to being ready."
He said that over time the company is expecting an exchange
category of coverage to become established as a new benefit
category between Medicaid and the traditional commercial
benefits market.
"We anticipate this category will have meaningful
participation and that we will serve the majority of those
markets," he said.
UnitedHealth provides health care benefits through both
employer and government-paid insurance plans and serves
individuals and military members.
FINISHES 2012 WITH 83.7 MLN CUSTOMERS
Fourth-quarter profit rose to $1.20 from $1.17 per share a
year earlier, as outstanding shares fell. Net earnings were down
1 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.25 billion a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $28.8 billion from $25.9 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.19 per share and sales of
$28.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"There wasn't a whole lot of surprises in there. They came
in line with consensus on earnings," said Jason Gurda, an
analyst at Leerink Swann.
Optum, UnitedHealth's growing health technology division,
had revenue of $7.5 billion during the quarter and added $459
million to operating earnings.
The company said the unusual number of flu cases this year
added $50 million in incremental costs, a figure analysts found
reassuring.
"Overall, these results were strong, which should ease
market concerns about the impact of the elevated flu season on
the group," said Michael Wiederhorn, an analyst at Oppenheimer,
in a research note.
For 2013, UnitedHealth reiterated its forecast for revenue
of $123 billion to $124 billion, up from $110.6 billion in 2012.
It sees earnings per share rising to a range of $5.25 to $5.50,
from $5.28 in 2012.
Analysts are expecting $5.55 per share on revenue of $121.11
billion.
Hemsley said that while the upper end of its guidance is "in
the general zone with consensus" most gains will be seen in the
second half of the year.
He said he expects the pace of acquisitions in 2013 to be
more moderate than in 2012 and that the company's earnings will
grow in 2014.
"We do not view 2014 in a negative light," he said, adding
that he expects 2014, 2015 and beyond "hold the potential to be
periods of positive growth and opportunity for our businesses."
The company finished 2012 with 6 percent growth in
membership to 83.7 million customers, it said.
Fourth-quarter medical costs rose, though a little less than
it expected. The company's medical loss ratio, or the percentage
of premiums paid for medical expenses, was 80.5 percent. The
Affordable Care Act requires insurers to spend at least 80
percent of premiums on medical care or provide a rebate to
customers.
Hemsley said that UnitedHealth has nearly 70 percent of its
2013 business priced and that the markets, while competitive,
have been better for the company than 2012.
UnitedHealth, which bought 65 percent of Brazil's Amil
Participacoes for $3.5 billion during the quarter,
plans to increase its stake to 90 percent through buying shares
from the public during the first half of 2013. The affiliate
helped push international revenues to $1 billion in the fourth
quarter, the company said.
The company's shares ended 1.4 percent higher at $54.40 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Earlier they rose as
high as $54.52, the highest level since Jan 2.