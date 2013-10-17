版本:
UnitedHealth says membership increase boosts third quarter profit

Oct 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Thursday third quarter profits rose helped by the enrollment of an additional 275,000 people in its healthcare plans during the three-month period.

The company reported earnings of $1.57 billion, or $1.53 per share, up from $1.56 billion, or $1.50 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.53 per share for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
