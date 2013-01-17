UnitedHealth says fourth quarter earnings rose

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, said on Thursday that fourth-quarter profit rose from a year earlier, exceeding the outlook it gave in November, and also backed its previous forecast for earnings and revenue growth in 2013.
The company said fourth quarter profit rose to $1.20 per share from $1.17 per share a year earlier. Revenue rose to $28.8 billion from $25.9 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had been expecting fourth quarter 2012 earnings of $1.19 per share and sales of $28.2 billion.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.