UnitedHealth says first-quarter profit fell

April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, said on Thursday that its first-quarter profit had fallen as medical costs and operating costs increased.

The company said net profit was $1.2 billion, or $1.16 per share, down from a year-earlier $1.4 billion, or $1.31 per share.

