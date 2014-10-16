UnitedHealth's third-quarter profit rises

Oct 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit increased as customers continued to use medical services lightly, helping to keep the cost of covering patient claims down.

The company reported earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.63 per share, up from $1.57 billion, or $1.53 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.53 per share, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Pravin Char)