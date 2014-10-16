UPDATE 2-UnitedHealth profit up on 'restrained' patient medical use

(Adds HCA report, analysts, share movement)
Oct 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on
Thursday that its third-quarter net profit increased as
patients' use of medical services remained "restrained," helping
to keep the cost of health insurance claims down.
Americans have been using healthcare services lightly in
recent years due to the economic downturn and as their
out-of-pocket costs for doctor and hospital visits have
increased.
Investors have been watching to see if that trend has turned
this year as the national healthcare reform law, Obamacare,
expanded insurance to millions more people and the economy has
improved.
UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. managed care company,
reported earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.63 per share, up from
$1.57 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.53 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UnitedHealth said the percentage of medical claims that it
spent on care fell by 90 basis points to 79.7 percent in the
third quarter. At its commercial business, which includes health
plans in which UnitedHealth manages the risk, its medical care
ratio decreased 220 basis points to 79.1 percent.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note
that the lower-than-expected ratios should offset fears of a
rising medical cost trend after hospital operator HCA Holdings
Inc reported strong admissions volumes on Wednesday.
Hospital stocks benefit as more people use their facilities,
while insurer shares suffer as those companies typically must
pay out more to cover these services.
HCA shares were up about 5 percent at $68.25 in premarket
activity, while UnitedHealth dipped 0.5 percent to $81.75.
UnitedHealth said revenue increased to $32.8 billion from
$30.6 billion a year earlier. Sales in its Optum division, which
includes its healthcare technology and pharmacy benefits
businesses, rose 21 percent to $12 billion.
For 2014, the company expects net earnings of $5.60 to $5.65
per share, up from its previous forecast of $5.50 to $5.60.
Analysts had been expecting $5.58.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Jennifer Lynch said in a
research report that the increased outlook for 2014 indicated
the company had stable fundamentals.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Pravin Char and Lisa
Von Ahn)