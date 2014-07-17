UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth revenue beats estimates as membership jumps

(Adds details, analysts estimates)
July 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, reported higher-than-expected
revenue and raised its forecast, helped by the addition of
270,000 healthcare members and strong growth in its Optum
pharmacy services division.
The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to about
$130 billion from $128 billion-$129 billion, citing the strong
second-quarter results and improving business trends.
UnitedHealth also tightened its profit outlook to
$5.50-$5.60 per share from $5.40-$5.60.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $5.52 per
share on revenue of $128.66 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $1.41 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the
second quarter ended June 30, compared to $1.44 billion, or
$1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7 percent to $32.6 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share for the
second quarter, on revenue of $32.0 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UnitedHealth had 991 million shares outstanding at end of
the June quarter, compared with 1.03 billion a year earlier.
Optum, which includes health-technology related businesses,
reported earnings from operations of $728 million, up 23
percent.
Shares of UnitedHealth closed at $83.76 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)