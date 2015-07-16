UnitedHealth's profit rises on higher enrollments, Optum business

July 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, reported a quarterly profit that
jumped 12.6 percent as revenue increased in its Optum business
and enrollments increased.
The insurer's net income rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per
share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $1.41 billion, or
$1.42 per share, a year earlier. ]
UnitedHealth is the first of the national health insurers to
report earnings. Its report comes at a time when the industry is
in the midst of consolidation, with Aetna Inc and Humana
Inc having recently struck a deal and Anthem Inc
in pursuit of Cigna Corp.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don
Sebastian)