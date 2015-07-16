UPDATE 3-UnitedHealth serves up second quarter growth, but no deal

(Recasts to include merger talk)
By Caroline Humer
July 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the
largest U.S. health insurer, on Thursday forecast higher profit
and said medical costs were under control, pushing off any
discussion about its role in a frenzy of insurer consolidation.
UnitedHealth is the first of the national health insurers to
report second quarter earnings amid dealmaking in the industry.
Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have recently struck a
deal, and Anthem Inc is in pursuit of Cigna Corp
. UnitedHealth has also been reported to have looked at
Aetna and Cigna.
Companies are having to adjust to the national healthcare
reform law, the Affordable Care Act, and have sought to cut
costs and grow larger to use size to negotiate better contracts
with doctors.
"We are well positioned across virtually all of the key
markets and...have plenty of scale across all our business
segments," Chief Executive Stephen Helmsley told investors on a
conference call. "We are just going to continue to run our
business."
UnitedHealth said medical cost trends remained controlled
and were consistent with management expectations. The company's
medical loss ratio - or percentage of premiums paid out for
medical services - was 81.4 percent, a decline of 20 basis
points but 60 basis points higher than Wall Street estimates.
Shares fell about 1.8 percent after missing Wall Street cost
estimates. They recovered some ground as the company attributed
the shortfall to a miscalculation by the Street on the mix of
its business.
Executives said customer medical costs were higher for
Medicaid, Medicare and exchanges, where enrollment grew, than in
the commercial sector.
Disappointment that it did not announce a deal with its
earnings report may have influenced the shares as well.
"Certainly there has been speculation about what United is
doing, or saying to Cigna," Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte
said.
The company said it expected medical spending to increase in
the lower half of a range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent. That
stable trend should enable it to accurately price insurance
plans and produce the earnings growth it has forecast, Mizuho
Securities healthcare analyst Sheryl Skolnick said.
The company reported a 12.6 percent increase in
second-quarter profit, and beat Wall Street expectations,
largely due to cuts in sales, general and administrative costs
and a better tax rate.
It raised its profit forecast for the full year to
$6.25-$6.35 per share from $6.15-$6.30 on revenue of about $154
billion. Analysts on average expect a full-year profit of $6.26
per share on revenue for $143.61 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
UnitedHealth's revenue grew 11 percent to $36.26 billion,
helped by its Optum business, which includes its technology and
pharmacy benefit management businesses.
Net income rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per share, from
$1.41 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.58 per share
on revenue of $35.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/
