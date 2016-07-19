UnitedHealth quarterly profit jumps 10.7 pct

July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the country's biggest health insurer, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefit management business, and technology and consulting divisions picked up new customers.

The company also narrowed its full-year outlook for adjusted net earnings to $7.80-$7.95 per share.

Net earnings attributable to company's shareholders rose to $1.75 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the second quarter ended June.30, from $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $46.49 billion from $36.26 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)