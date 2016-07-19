UnitedHealth quarterly profit jumps 10.7 pct

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the country's biggest health insurer, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefit management business, and technology and consulting divisions picked up new customers.
The company also narrowed its full-year outlook for adjusted net earnings to $7.80-$7.95 per share.
Net earnings attributable to company's shareholders rose to $1.75 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the second quarter ended June.30, from $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $46.49 billion from $36.26 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.