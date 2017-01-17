版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 19:04 BJT

Health insurer UnitedHealth's revenue rises 9 pct

Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and an increase in memberships.

The company's net earnings attributable rose to $1.90 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.22 billion or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $47.52 billion from $43.60 billion.

UnitedHealth's results land at a time when the Republican-led Congress, pushed by President-elect Donald Trump, is moving quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

The company has said it will pull out of the Obamacare exchanges as it was unable to make money on the plans, but the lack of details on a replacement is creating uncertainty for the entire industry. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐