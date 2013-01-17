版本:
BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO says 2013 pricing and markets have been better than in 2012

Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO Stephen Hemsley says 2013 pricing and markets have been better than in 2012 * CEO says medical membership increased by 600,000 people in January * Sees 2013 EPS in line with analyst estimates near the "top side" of its

$5.25-$5.50 forecast * Sees growth and opportunity in 2014, 2015 and beyond despite healthcare

reform law

