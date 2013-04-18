版本:
2013年 4月 18日

BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO expects to pull back in some Medicare Advantage markets

April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO says Medicare Advantage underfunded for 2014, expects to pull back in

certain markets * CEO says sequestration cuts could be a $250 million to $300 million burden in

2013

