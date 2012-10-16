版本:
BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO says 2013 consensus levels are "a considerable challenge"

Oct 16 UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO says 2013 revenue and earnings consensus levels are "a considerable

challenge" * CEO says cautious about 2013 earnings due to weak business climate,

employment outlook * Analyst consensus for 2013: revenue $119 billion, EPS $5.60 per share-Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S

