2015年 1月 21日

UnitedHealth reviewing potential Obamacare states and markets for 2016

Jan 21 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Wednesday that it is currently reviewing potential new states and markets for 2016 Obamacare exchange plans.

UnitedHealth executive Jeff Alter told investors during a conference call that the company would be in only a few markets in California in 2016, but that it hopes to expand further there in 2017. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
